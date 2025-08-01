Fintiri Increases Corps Members’ Allowance To ₦30,000

The Governor of Adamawa State, Umaru Fintiri, has announced an increase in the monthly allowance of corps members serving in the state from ₦20,000 to ₦30,000.

Governor Fintiri made the announcement on Friday while declaring open the 2025 Batch B Stream I, NYSC Orientation camp in Damare, Adamawa State.

In a post shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the governor said: “Today, I declared open the 2025 Batch B Stream I NYSC Orientation in Damare.

“I announced an increase in corps members’ monthly allowance from ₦20,000 to ₦30,000. We’re also set to build a new NYSC camp, with professionals in relevant fields engaged in the project.”

The governor also disclosed that plans are underway to construct a new NYSC camp in the state. According to him, professionals in relevant fields have already been engaged for the project.

This increment comes a few weeks after Akwa Ibom increased the monthly allowance of corps members in the state to ₦20,000.

Governor Umo Eno explained that the increment was to support the Federal Government’s ₦77,000 monthly allowance, helping corps members meet their basic needs.

“Over 10,000 corps members are posted to Akwa Ibom annually. We must continue to encourage and support them,” Eno said.

The NYSC —a one-year compulsory scheme for Nigerian graduates — was established in 1973. It is for those who finished school before the age of 30.

It was created to foster unity and national integration, and corps members are usually deployed to states outside their region for community service.