Nigeria Records 811 Lassa Fever Cases, 152 Deaths In Seven Months

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) in its latest situation report says the country had recorded 811 confirmed cases of Lassa Fever and 152 deaths this year.

Published on Monday, the Lassa Fever Situation Report for Week 28 (7th–13th July, 2025) stated that 11 new confirmed cases were reported in Ondo, Edo, and Benue States.

According to the NCDC, with respect to Lassa fever, “811 confirmed cases and 152 deaths recorded cumulatively in 2025. Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is 18.7%, higher than the 17.3% reported in the same period in 2024. 89% of confirmed cases are from five states: Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, and Ebonyi”.

The agency further disclosed that in total for 2025, 21 states recorded at least one confirmed case across 105 Local Government Areas.

Also, in week 28, the number of new confirmed cases was the same as epi week 27 of 2025.

In response, the NCDC implemented the Lassa fever Environmental response campaign in high-burden states. It, however, lamented that late presentation of cases was leading to an increase in fatality rate.

It added that poor health-seeking behaviour due to the high cost of treatment and clinical management of Lassa fever, poor environmental sanitation conditions observed in high-burden communities and poor awareness were observed in high-burden communities.

The NCDC, therefore, urged the public to report suspected cases of individuals presenting with malaise, fever, headache, sore throat, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, myalgia, chest pain and hearing loss.

According to the World Health Organisation, Lassa fever is an acute viral illness that is caused by the Lassa virus.

It is known to be endemic in Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone, but probably exists in other West African countries as well.

The global health body said the Lassa virus is primarily transmitted to humans via contact with food or household items contaminated with rodent urine or faeces, and person-to-person transmission can also occur, particularly in health care settings lacking adequate infection prevention and control measures.