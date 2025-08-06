Troops Rescue Seven Kidnap Victims In Taraba

Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/ Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have rescued seven victims abducted along the Chinkai–Kente–Wukari road in the Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The victims were abducted on August 3 by suspected kidnappers.

During the operation, troops encountered the kidnappers, who, overwhelmed by superior firepower and sustained pressure, abandoned the victims and fled.

Four victims were found unharmed in Chinkai Forest on 5 August, while the remaining three female victims were rescued on 6 August in Owedi Community, Wukari Local Government Area.

The spokesman of the 6 Brigade, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the safe recovery of all seven victims highlights the Nigerian Army’s commitment and professionalism in combating kidnapping and ensuring the security of Taraba State residents.

The Commander 6 Brigade NA/Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, commended the troops for their dedication, describing the operation as a major success in the fight against criminality.

He reaffirmed the Brigade’s resolve to sustain aggressive operations to curb kidnapping and safeguard lives and property across the state.