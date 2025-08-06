Suspected Herders Kill Policeman, Eight Others In Benue

Nine persons, including a police officer, have been killed in a renewed attack by suspected herders in the Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

A source told Channels Television that the attackers invaded Okwutanobe, Okpokpolo, Olegagbani, and Ikpele – all four communities along the border with Kogi State – and were seen last weekend in the area attacking the communities up to Tuesday.

He said, “The attacks started last Friday at Okwutanobe, where two people were killed, on Saturday, they attacked Okpokpolo and killed one person.

“Yesterday, Monday, the armed herders invaded Olegagbani, where they killed one person; today, the same armed herders attacked Ikpele, where they killed one police officer and four people. As we speak, people are fleeing their homes.”

The Chairman of Agatu LGA, Melvin Ejeh, confirmed the three-day attacks.

Ejeh said, “I can confirm to you that four people were killed in Okwitanobe, Okpokpolo, and Olegugbani while five people, including a police officer, were killed in Ikpele today.”

“We totally condemned these attacks, and I think it was a reprisal for their earlier report of cattle rustling in Agatu communities. We are appealing to them to give the government time to investigate the alleged rustling instead of taking the law into their hands,” he said.

The chairman, who lauded security operatives in the council for their response to contain the attacks, however, noted that the terrain, which is unmotorable, poses a serious challenge to the security operatives in the discharge of their duties.

He said, “You know the roads in Agatu are bad, even when the security men receive distress calls, it can take them up to four hours to navigate some areas due to the bad terrain. By then, the armed herders would have wreaked havoc and left.”

The Benue State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Udeme Edet, could not confirm the attack as of the time of this report. He, however, promised to get back to Channels Television about the incident.