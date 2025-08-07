Police Bust Car Theft Syndicate In Rivers, Recover 22 Stolen Vehicles

In a breakthrough against organized crime, the Rivers State Police Command has dismantled a sophisticated interstate car theft syndicate, arresting 12 suspects and recovering 22 stolen vehicles.

The syndicate, which operated across at least eight states in Nigeria, was uncovered following the September 2024 carjacking of a Toyota Hiace bus at Trailer Park, Onne. The case was reported by the vehicle owner, Enoch Daniel, and triggered a months-long, intelligence-driven operation led by the Command’s C4i Strikeforce/Octopus team.

Inside Months-Long Operation

The initial arrests of John Amadi (40) and Nna Goodluck (45), both ex-convicts from Rivers State, revealed critical information. The pair confessed to being paid ₦90,000 each by one Godspower Okpa to snatch vehicles using hammers.

Investigations rapidly expanded to other states — Obio/Akpor (Rivers), Kano, and Akwa Ibom — where police picked up additional suspects and discovered a web of criminal activity stretching to the Cameroon border.

Key arrests include: Yakubu Abdullah (35) – who was nabbed in Obibo; Abdulkareem Saminu (35) – caught with two stolen vehicles; and Adamu Musa – a dismissed police officer, found with 11 stolen vehicles in Akwa Ibom.

The entire operation is allegedly coordinated by Falco Ibrahim, currently at large. His network spans Rivers, Anambra, Taraba, Enugu, Borno, Kano, Delta, and Akwa Ibom states, with stolen vehicles reportedly smuggled to Cameroon, either in whole or disassembled for parts. One of his key agents, Shehu Shagari, is now in custody.

Among those arrested is one Onyekachi Igwe (53) – an ex-convict and Port Harcourt-based liaison who confessed to earning ₦5 million in just eight months

Ikechukwu Joseph (35) and Michael Emerenwa (40) – auto-electricians who reconfigured vehicles for export

Others are Elijah Nwauwa Sunday (45) – a self-styled pastor from Owerri who fronted as a spiritual leader while acting as a broker at the Mgbuka-Obosi car scrap market in Onitsha; Samuel Ejigbo (39) – an ex-convict and active field operator; Umar Jabbo (25) – arrested while attempting to buy a stolen Toyota Camry

Police Hail Operation

The police spokesperson in Rivers State, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed that all suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations. She also emphasized the Command’s ongoing efforts to apprehend the syndicate’s ringleader and other fleeing suspects.

“These arrests underscore our resolve to make Rivers State hostile to criminal syndicates,” Iringe-Koko said. “We urge residents to remain vigilant and support the Police with credible information.”

The police say the success of this operation is part of a broader strategy to dismantle criminal networks, strengthen inter-agency collaboration, and restore public confidence in law enforcement within the state.