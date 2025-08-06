Man Found Dead With Gunshot Wound In Akwa Ibom Church

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command said it has commenced an investigation into the suspected murder of 45-year-old man, Udeme Uko, in the Ukanafun Local Government Area of the state.

Uko was found dead while sleeping with his family in a church in the area.

This was contained in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, in Uyo.

The PPRO said the preliminary report indicated that the incident occurred on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at approximately 12:10 am, when the victim, his wife, and children were sleeping at a Church in Ikot Oku Usung village.

According to her, a gunshot was heard in the church, and later, Uko was discovered to have been shot on his head, suggesting either a suicide or an attack .

The statement read in part, “Akwa Ibom State Police Command has launched a full-scale investigation into the suspected murder of a 45-year-old man, Mr. Udeme Sunday Uko, who was found in a pool of blood while sleeping with his family inside a church in Ukanafun Local Government Area.

“The Command was alerted to the incident by concerned citizens who received the report from the victim’s wife. Upon receiving the information, a team of police officers was immediately dispatched to the scene of the crime.

“During the visit, a locally made pistol was recovered as an exhibit. The corpse of the deceased has since been deposited at the Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.”

While noting that the investigation was ongoing the Command assured the public that all necessary resources would be deployed to ensure the perpetrators were brought to justice.

It also promised to update the public on further developments.