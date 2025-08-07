Tinubu Nominates CEO, Commissioners For NERC

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Abdullahi Ramat as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

A statement issued on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, also announced the nomination of two other individuals as commissioners of the commission.

They are Abubakar Yusuf, Commissioner for Consumer Affairs, and Fouad Olayinka Animashun, Commissioner for Finance and Management Services.

All nominations are subject to confirmation by the Senate.

To prevent a leadership vacuum at the commission, the statement noted that, “the President directed that Engr Ramat assume office in acting capacity pending his screening by the Senate, as stipulated by the law.”

Ramat, aged 39, is an electrical engineer and administrator with a doctorate in Strategic Management, among other qualifications.

President Tinubu charged the nominees to apply their knowledge and expertise in steering the commission effectively and to support the administration’s broader vision for the power sector.