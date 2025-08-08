Labour Unions Declare Indefinite Strike In Taraba

Organised labour in Tabara State has set Monday, August 11th, for a statewide strike.

Under the aegis of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the unions said their decision followed a resolution reached at a meeting of the Joint State Administrative Council on August 6.

This was contained in a press statement jointly signed by NLC Chairman Peter Jediel and TUC Chairman, Sule Abasu.

According to the statement, the strike is in response to alleged irregularities by the state’s Biometric Data Capture Committee, which labour leaders claim have adversely affected workers.

They accused the committee of engaging in illegal practices and faulted the state government for failing to respond to an earlier ultimatum.

The statement reads, “Following the mandate of the joint state administrative council meeting of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress that the leadership should take all necessary action to effectuate the ultimatum in collaboration with other stakeholders to check the illegality perpetrated by the biometric data capture committee.”

“The organised Labour met on 6th August 2025 and resolved as follows:

1] Strike is hereby declared to commence from the early hours of Monday, 11th August 2025.

2] Mobilisation commences summed.

3] All workers, civil society organizations, and the masses are hereby put on notice to stock their houses for all necessary provisions.

“Meanwhile, all units and branches of affiliates of the NLC and TUC, including civil societies in the state, should form strike implementation committees to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in their respective MDAs.”