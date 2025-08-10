Cybercrime: Police Announce Conviction Of 21 Foreigners

The police authorities on Sunday said the Force has secured the conviction of 21 foreign nationals linked to a cybercrime syndicate uncovered in Abuja in November 2024.

Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement.

He said the syndicate was exposed following a coordinated raid on November 3, 2024, at a building in Jahi, Abuja.

According to the police, operatives, acting on intelligence, arrested 130 suspects, including 113 foreign nationals — mainly of Chinese and Malaysian origin — and 17 Nigerians.

Adejobi noted that after investigations, the suspects were arraigned in court on December 2, 2024, noting that on August 1, 2025, 21 of them were convicted and sentenced.

The Force, however, didn’t state the sentences handed down to the convicted foreign nationals.

“The Nigeria Police Force, in its sustained fight against cyber-related crimes and in the protection of national security, has recorded a significant legal victory with the conviction of 21 foreign nationals involved in a high-profile cybercrime syndicate uncovered in Abuja in November 2024,” the statement read.

“It will be recalled that on Saturday, 3rd November 2024, acting on credible and actionable intelligence, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force carried out a well-coordinated raid on a building located at Jahi, Abuja.

“The operation, which was part of a broader cybercrime crackdown, resulted in the arrest of 130 suspects, comprising 113 foreign nationals, predominantly of Chinese and Malaysian origin, and 17 Nigerian collaborators. These suspects were implicated in activities including large-scale internet fraud, hacking operations, and other cyber offences capable of undermining Nigeria’s national security and economic stability.

“Following meticulous and painstaking investigations, the suspects were arraigned in court on December 2nd, 2024. The trial process, which involved the presentation of robust digital forensic evidence and expert testimonies, has progressed steadily through the judicial system. As of Friday, August 1 2025, 21 of the accused have been convicted and sentenced by the competent court of jurisdiction. ”

Adejobi assured that the prosecution of the remaining defendants is ongoing, with the Police working alongside the Ministry of Justice.