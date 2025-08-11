Ibom Air Bans Unruly Passenger After Assault On Crew Members

A Nigerian domestic carrier Ibom Air has placed a travel restriction on Comfort Emmanson, for assaulting members of the airline’s Uyo–Lagos flight crew at the Lagos airport on Sunday.

The airline, in a statement on Monday said the unruly passenger won’t be permitted to fly on any of its aircraft from now on.

“The passenger was removed from the ramp and taken into custody by FAAN security and handed over to the Nigeria Police Force for further investigation,” Ibom Air said.

Viral videos showed Emmanson lashing slaps on one of the airline’s flight attendant, even as security officials tried to restrain her.

The airline said shortly before take-off from Uyo, Emmanson was instructed to switch off her mobile phone.

Ibom Air said, “She bluntly refused to comply until the Pilot-in-Command made an announcement, after which a fellow passenger seated beside her took the phone and switched it off.

“This action prompted a verbal tirade from Ms. Emmanson. The situation was eventually calmed, and the flight departed as scheduled.

“Upon arrival in Lagos, Ms. Emmanson waited for all other passengers to disembark and then proceeded to confront the Purser who had earlier instructed her. She walked up to the unsuspecting Purser, stepped on her, forcibly tore off her wig, removed her glasses and threw it to the floor, and used her footwear to assault her.

“She slapped her several times and when the other cabin crew member tried to intervene, she slapped her too. She then attempted to forcibly remove a fire extinguisher to use as a weapon, an act that could have damaged and grounded the aircraft.

“The arrival of Ibom Air Security personnel, did not deter the passenger as she attacked them as well, lashing out violently at both Ibom Air and FAAN security. She was then restrained and removed from the aircraft by force. Even after disembarking, she continued to assault both Ibom Air and FAAN security staff, and even slapped the ground supervisor.

“Ibom Air has since submitted a report on the incident to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.”

The Ibom Air incident comes days after Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, was banned by the NCAA for six months over his unruly behaviour at the Abuja airport last Tuesday.