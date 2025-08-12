Man City’s Grealish Joins Everton On Season-Long Loan

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish joined Everton on loan for the 2025-26 season on Tuesday in a bid to salvage his troubled career.

Grealish fell out of favour with City boss Pep Guardiola last season and made just seven starts in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old was left out of City’s squad for the Club World Cup in the United States in a clear indication that he was no longer wanted by Guardiola.

Everton’s deal for Grealish, who earns a reported £300,000 ($402,000) per week, comes just before the new Premier League campaign starts for the Toffees at Leeds on August 18.

“I’m over the moon to have signed for Everton – it’s massive for me, honestly. This is a great club, with great fans,” Grealish said.

Grealish has chosen the number 18 shirt at Everton in tribute to Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne, who wore it during their time with the club.

“My two favourite English players ever are Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne and I know they both wore number 18 here,” he said.

“I spoke to Wayne before I came here and I mentioned that to him – about the number 18 – so I hope he’s happy as well.”

Grealish joined City from Aston Villa in 2021 for a then British record fee of £100 million.

The England international has won three Premier League titles, the Champions League and the FA Cup with City, but his form had dipped significantly since he played a key role in the 2022-23 treble-winning campaign.

‘Only one place I wanted to go’

He was left out of England’s Euro 2024 squad, an omission that left him “heartbroken”.

Guardiola rarely picked Grealish last season despite City’s struggles and he was left on the bench for the shock FA Cup final defeat against Crystal Palace.

Amid concerns about his personal life after repeated reports of alcohol-fuelled late nights, Grealish will have a chance to revive his spluttering career at Everton and potentially earn a recall to the England squad ahead of next year’s World Cup.

“As soon as I spoke to the manager, I knew there was only one place that I wanted to go,” Grealish said.

“On social media, I’ve been flooded with messages from Everton supporters, so there’s that side of it as well and that’s another reason why I chose Everton.

“I want to say thank you to the fans for all of the messages I’ve had already. Thank you for all of the love and support. I hope I can repay you now and I’m sure I will.”

Everton recently left Goodison Park to move into their new Hill Dickinson stadium ahead of the season, with Grealish set to take centre stage in the plush arena.

He ranks as Everton’s biggest signing since the end of last season after a quiet summer in the transfer market for boss David Moyes.

“We welcome Jack to Everton and we’re very pleased to have him on board,” Moyes said.

“I think we’re getting him at a good time because he’s experienced, he understands the Premier League and we’re all fully aware of the levels he’s capable of performing to.

“I know Jack’s ambition is to get back into the England squad, so hopefully we can help him achieve that over the course of the season.”

AFP