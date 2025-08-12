PHOTOS: Tinubu Receives Soludo In Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday hosted the Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where the duo held a closed-door meeting in the nation’s capital.

Although the details of the meeting are still sketchy, Channels Television gathered that the meeting may be connected with the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, where Soludo is seeking a second term in office.

Soludo was seen wearing a cap bearing Tinubu’s infinity logo, a mark of endorsement for the President who may seek another term in office.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Anambra Governorship election is scheduled to be held on November 8, 2025.

