‘The Biggest Project Of My Life,’ Toke Makinwa Reveals Pregnancy

Media personality Toke Makinwa is expecting her first child, describing the experience as the “biggest project of my life” and “the highest calling ever.”

The 40-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of herself in a flowery dress, proudly displaying her baby bump.

In the emotional caption, she reflected on the journey to this moment and expressed gratitude to God for what she called a perfectly timed blessing.

“The biggest project of my life, the highest calling ever! 2025… What a difference a year can make. Dear God, you did this one. You have completely changed my life. You opened this door that nobody can shut,” she wrote.

As of this report, her announcement has sparked widespread reaction, amassing over 350,000 likes and 65,000 comments on the social media platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

The post has also attracted congratulatory messages from numerous celebrities, including Funke Akindele, Simi, Timini, AY Comedian, Toyin Abraham, Hilda Baci, Mo Abudu, Bimbo Ademoye, Omoni Oboli, Tacha, Kiekie, and many others.

The media personality noted that the waiting period, though once filled with doubt, had prepared her heart for the moment and that it was never too late to bank on God.

“This testimony, the timing. You make all things beautiful in your time, and this is just perfect. All that time, I was convinced you had forgotten me. I didn’t understand why it took so long, but now I see it. You worked on my heart posture to get me ready for the biggest blessing and the highest calling. You truly are the God of time and chance.

“Listen, God is never late, and God can be trusted. My healed pain will break someone else’s chain, and that’s why you’ve put us on here to shine your light. My season is here,” she wrote.

Makinwa, who has in the past been open about her longing for motherhood and even considered options such as surrogacy, said the waiting period was a divine preparation.

She added that motherhood surpasses every role she has played in her career. Addressing her unborn child directly, the celebrity host expressed affection and anticipation.

“I’ve worn so many hats over the years, but this one trumps them all, and I’m so humbled to have been chosen. You guys have been with me from the start, the girl you met on radio, the brand you’ve supported all these years, this victory is major. You get to see me as a mother; I get to raise my own. Na me be this? Hallelujah!

“My bug, I cannot wait to meet you. You’ve made me the happiest person on earth, baby. Thank you for choosing me to come through life, to be the greatest reflection of God’s grace. The answer to my prayers… you’ve blessed me already. My heart is over the moon,” Makinwa wrote.

Makinwa was previously married to fitness entrepreneur Maje Ayida in 2014 and parted ways in 2017.