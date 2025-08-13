VIDEO: Peter Obi Will Not Get Presidential Ticket Of PDP, ADC, LP — Bwala

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has said that a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, will not secure the presidential ticket of the Labour Party (LP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 election.

Obi, who was the presidential candidate of the LP in the 2023 poll, came second with 6,101,533 votes, behind Tinubu’s 8,794,726 votes, according to the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But Bwala, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, said Obi would not only lose out in the race for the presidential tickets of the three parties but may also not emerge as a running mate.

