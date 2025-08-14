NIMC Upgrades Diaspora NIN Enrollment Platform, Onboards Partners

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced the completion of an upgrade to its diaspora enrolment platform.

A statement by the Commission said the upgrade was to improve service delivery and enhance the management of National Identification Number (NIN) registration for Nigerians abroad.

The commission said the upgrade will deliver a more seamless, secure, robust, and efficient process for NIN enrolment in the diaspora.

As part of the initiative, NIMC Diaspora Front-End Partners (FEPs) have been onboarded to the new system and given intensive training to ensure effective application and management of the platform.

According to NIMC, all Diaspora FEPs are required to obtain and activate their enrolment licences on the upgraded platform within the next 48 hours, while Nigerians abroad can access services from compliant partners.

READ ALSO: AFDB Commits $40m To Green Infrastructure In Africa

Head of Corporate Communications at NIMC, Dr. Kayode Adegoke, apologised for any inconvenience caused during the upgrade process, adding that the commission has set up a dedicated service team to address issues related to diaspora enrolment.

“The commission apologises for any inconvenience the platform upgrade process might have caused and has set up a dedicated service team to resolve all issues related to diaspora enrolment. Diaspora applicants experiencing issues with NIN enrolment should please reach the commission via [email protected] for timely resolution,” he said.

Adegoke also urged Nigerians who have completed their NIN registration to download the NIMC NINAuth App from the iOS or Google Play Store to verify their NINs instantly, approve access to their information, control their data, and enjoy seamless authentication services.