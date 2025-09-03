Voter Registration: INEC Partners NIMC On Identity Management

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has partnered the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to harmonise identity and voter registration processes across Nigeria.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke when the NIMC Director-General, Abisola Kukar, and her delegation visited the INEC headquarters in Abuja, hailed the ongoing cooperation between the two federal agencies.

Yakubu is confident that the collaboration would transform the country’s electoral system, saying both agencies collectively hold the largest biometric databases in Nigeria—INEC for electoral purposes, and NIMC for general citizenship identification.

This was disclosed in a statement on the NIMC X handle on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Nothing Can Stop Tinubu From Winning Elections In 2027 — Jibrin

DG/CEO, NIMC, Engr. (Dr) Abisoye Coker-Odusote, alongside the management team, held a joint press conference with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led by its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on the collaboration between the two agencies on the use of a… pic.twitter.com/PUNTHSMnds — NIMC (@nimc_ng) September 3, 2025

“DG/CEO, NIMC, Engr. (Dr) Abisoye Coker-Odusote, alongside the management team, held a joint press conference with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led by its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on the collaboration between the two agencies on the use of a credible digital identity token (National Identification Number, NIN) to strengthen the nation’s electoral system,” the statement read.

“The Joint press conference centred on the collaboration between the two strategic agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria, towards strengthening Nigeria’s electoral process, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Engr Coker-Odusote said that the collaboration between the NIMC and INEC is a strategic alliance for national progress. Integrating NIMC’s National Identification Number (NIN) database into future Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercises will help ensure that every eligible voter is uniquely and verifiably identified.

“Consequently, NIMC is committed to providing INEC with secure, up-to-date, verifiable identity data for voter verification and ensuring data privacy and protection in line with national laws and global best practices, she said.”