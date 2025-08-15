12 Killed In Kano Road Accident

At least 12 people have been confirmed dead in a road accident in the Garun Malam Local Government Area of Kano State.

The incident, which occurred along the Zaria–Kano Highway, around Samawa Village in the early hours of Friday, involved a DAF Trailer with registration number KMC 931 ZE, loaded with goods and passengers.

Channels Television learnt that the incident was caused by a mechanical fault when the trailer’s cab hook broke, causing the cab to detach from the trailer’s body and resulting in loss of control.

As a result, 12 out of 19 people involved in the crash were said to have been killed, leaving five injured and two rescued unhurt.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Olusegun Ogungbemide, the deceased were moved to Nasarawa Hospital Mortuary, while the injured are receiving treatment at Kura General Hospital.

Reacting to the crash, the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, described the tragedy as avoidable and urged transport operators to phase out old, mechanically unsafe vehicles from their fleets.

Mohammed warned against the dangerous practice of loading goods, animals, and passengers in the same vehicle, adding that such violations would attract stiffer sanctions going forward.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, the corps marshal reiterated the FRSC’s commitment to intensifying enforcement on speed violations, overloading, and poor vehicle maintenance, particularly among truck operators.

“The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has once again called on transport owners to prioritise periodic fleet renewal and proper vehicle maintenance following a tragic lone crash that claimed 12 lives at Samawa Village, Garun Malam Local Government Area of Kano State, on August 15, 2025,” the statement partly read.

He pointed out that the recurring loss of lives from preventable crashes underscored the urgent need for haulage companies to adopt modern fleet renewal practices and adhere to safety regulations.

He also said that the safety on Nigeria’s roads is a shared responsibility and called on all stakeholders to work together to end preventable road crashes.