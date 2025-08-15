SDP Will Be On Ballot For By-Elections, INEC Says

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) will participate in the by-elections on Saturday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said.

This followed the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, which ordered the electoral commission to include the party and its candidates in the by-elections in 12 states of the federation.

The commission said on Friday that it had been served with the judgment and, as a result, the party and its candidates would take part in the elections.

“The commission has been served with the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1525/2025. In the judgment, the commission was ordered to include the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidates in the bye-elections in 12 states of the Federation.

“The party did not earlier submit a valid notice for the conduct of primaries for the bye-elections. For this reason, they were not monitored by the commission. However, in compliance with the judgment, the names of the candidates submitted manually have been accepted and published on our website.

“The party will participate in the by-elections,” INEC said in a statement by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun.

The commission assured the public, especially voters in the 12 states, that the 11th-hour judgment would not affect the elections, which would proceed tomorrow, Saturday, August 16, 2025 as scheduled.

Meanwhile, the commission said it would exercise its legitimate right of appeal under the law.

The by-elections are expected to be conducted in 16 constituencies across 13 states in the country.

They included two senatorial elections in Edo and Anambra state, five federal constituencies in Edo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Ogun, and Oyo states, and nine state constituencies in Adamawa, Anambra, Kaduna, Kano, Kogi, Niger, Taraba, and Zamfara states.