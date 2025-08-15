IGP Deploys AIGs, CPs To 13 States For By-Elections

Ahead of the by-elections in some parts of the country on Saturday, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has directed the deployment of senior officers to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

The senior officers deployed are of the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police and Commissioners of Police, and are expected to assist the Commissioners of police in the affected states.

Officers and men of the Police Mobile Force, Special Intervention Squad, Force Intelligence Department, and other tactical units have also been deployed.

READ ALSO: Gov Yusuf Urges Voters To Back NNPP In Saturday’s Kano Assembly Elections

The affected states are Jigawa, Edo, Ogun, Oyo, Adamawa, Anambra, Kaduna, Kano, Taraba, Kogi, Niger, Enugu, and Zamfara.

“Sequel to the forthcoming by-election in 13 states across the federation scheduled to hold tomorrow, August 16, 2025, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has reiterated his earlier directives on the deployment of operational logistics to the affected states and local government areas where the elections would hold to provide an enabling environment for a free and fair elections.

“To ensure smooth elections, the IGP has directed the deployment of senior officers of the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police and Commissioners of Police to assist state commissioners of police to ensure proper supervision over the electoral process for a smooth and hitch free election, while officers and men of the Police Mobile Force, Special Intervention Squad, Force Intelligence Department and other tactical units have equally been deployed,” a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Ogunjobi, read in part.

The IGP also ordered the restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12 am to 6 pm on election day within affected local government areas except those on essential services, including officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), accredited media, and electoral observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, and firefighters.

Egbetokun reiterated the ban on all security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election.

He also noted that state-established and owned security outfits or organisations, quasi-security units, and privately-owned guards and security outfits were also barred from participating in election security management.

The police chief urged all officers deployed for the special duty to ensure compliance with the NPF standard operational protocols for elections and further urged all citizens to be law-abiding during and after the elections.

He assured that all necessary security arrangements had been provided to ensure that the right to vote is not obstructed.

INEC said on Thursday that the by-elections would be held in 16 constituencies across 12 states of the federation, involving two senatorial districts in Anambra and Edo states, five federal constituencies in Edo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Ogun and Oyo states; and nine state constituencies in Adamawa, Anambra, Kaduna, Kano, Kogi, Niger, Taraba and Zamfara states.

It said the by-elections were caused by the resignation or death of serving members of the national and state assemblies.

“Similarly, the court-ordered re-run election in Enugu South 1 State Constituency of Anambra State and the Ghari/Tsanyawa State Constituency of Kano State will be held simultaneously with the by-elections.

“All non-sensitive materials for the election have been delivered to the States. Election technology, such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), has been configured for the election. The recruitment and training of ad hoc staff, as well as security and logistics arrangements, have been concluded.

“The final consignment of sensitive materials will be delivered today as scheduled. The commission wishes to remind political parties and candidates that campaigns end at midnight today, Thursday, August 14, 2025,” a statement by the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, partly read.