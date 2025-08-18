Police Arrest 333 Suspects, Recover Weapons, Ballot Papers In Kano

The Kano State Police Command has announced the arrest of 333 suspects in connection with electoral violence and disruption during Saturday’s re-run election in Ghari/Tsanyawa and the by-election in Bagwai/Shanono constituencies.

Addressing journalists at the Command Headquarters in Kano on Monday, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, said the arrests followed coordinated security operations aimed at safeguarding the integrity of the democratic process.

“The elections, which were conducted under challenging circumstances, witnessed attempts by unscrupulous individuals to disrupt the process through the massive importation of thugs from within and outside the state,” Bakori explained.

He revealed that security operatives recovered several weapons and election materials from the suspects. These include one pump-action rifle, five locally made guns, 94 sticks (gora), 16 swords, 18 cutlasses, 32 locally made weapons, 18 knives, one bow and 23 arrows, as well as catapults, stones, and 14 vehicles allegedly used to facilitate the violence.

Also seized were two ballot boxes, 163 thumb-printed ballot papers, and cash totaling ₦4,048,000.00.

“All the arrested suspects have been charged to Magistrate Courts 20, 27, 44 Nomansland, and Magistrate Courts 8 and 53 Gyadi-Gyadi, Kano, for prosecution under various electoral offences,” the CP disclosed.

He listed the charges to include criminal conspiracy, possession of offensive weapons, intimidation, loitering without a lawful excuse after voting, snatching or destruction of election materials, and solicitation for votes on election day.

While commending the efforts of security personnel, Bakori said the Command, working with other agencies under the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), prevented what could have escalated into widespread violence.

“I would like to take this opportunity to commend the combined security agencies for their dedication, commitment, and selfless service during this challenging electoral period,” he said. “Their professionalism and coordinated efforts were instrumental in containing the violence from spreading further.”

The Police Commissioner urged residents to remain law-abiding and support the security agencies in maintaining peace.

“As we continue to work hard to secure the democratic process, I urge the good people of Kano State to remain law-abiding and cooperate fully with security personnel,” he appealed. “Security is a collective responsibility that requires the cooperation of all.”