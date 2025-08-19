INEC Fixes August 21 For Supplementary Election In Kaura-Namoda South Constituency

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Thursday, August 21, for the supplementary election in Kaura-Namoda South Constituency of Zamfara State.

The announcement was made by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Mahmuda Isah, during an ongoing stakeholders’ meeting in Gusau ahead of the exercise.

Dr. Isah assured political parties and voters that the commission has put adequate measures in place to ensure a smooth and hitch-free process.

The supplementary election follows the earlier declaration of the Kaura-Namoda South Constituency by-election as inconclusive by the Returning Officer, Professor Lawal Sa’adu of the Federal University Gusau.

The Returning Officer explained that the margin between the leading party and the runner-up was less than the total number of Permanent Voter Cards collected in polling units where elections were cancelled, thereby necessitating a supplementary poll.

INEC also called on all stakeholders, security agencies, and political parties to cooperate with the commission to ensure the success of the August 21 election.

APC denies intimidating voters

Meanwhile, the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed allegations by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it used military personnel to intimidate voters and party agents during the Kaura Namoda South State Assembly by-election.

The APC described the allegations as a desperate attempt by the PDP to cover up what it termed a looming defeat.

Addressing journalists in Gusau, the Zamfara APC Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris, said the claims were baseless and unfounded, insisting that security personnel were deployed only to maintain order and prevent electoral malpractice by thugs.

He further accused the PDP of smearing the image of security agencies in a bid to discredit the process.

The APC maintained that the people of Kaura Namoda South turned out in large numbers to vote for its candidate, adding that the party’s performance in the poll is a clear indication of its popularity ahead of the 2027 general elections.