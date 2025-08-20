2027 Polls: Obi-Atiku Alliance Could Threaten Our Victory, APC Chieftain Warns

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dominic Alancha, has warned that a possible alliance between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi could weaken the ruling party’s chances ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“In 2027, the dynamics may not be the same as what happened in 2023. If Peter Obi and Atiku can align, have a consensus amongst themselves and agree on a single ticket, I’m telling you it’s going to deplete our support base because, at the table, they already have over 13 to 14 million votes,” Alancha said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

Ahead of the 2027 polls, opposition leaders including Atiku, Obi, ex-Senate President David Mark, ex-ministers Rauf Aregbesola and Rotimi Amaechi, and ex-Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai, on July 2, 2025, adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as their coalition platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu.

The move comes amid criticisms of Tinubu’s administration over economic management, including inflation and a soaring cost of living. The coalition is also relying on the combined strength of Atiku and Obi, who together polled more than 12 million votes in 2023, over four million more than Tinubu.

To counter this, the APC member, who also leads the Northern Ethnic Nationality Forum (NENF), further advised President Tinubu against retaining the Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2027, insisting it could erode the party’s national appeal.

“It is not too early in the day because preparation precedes manifestation. If you’re not preparing to succeed, then you must have been planning to fail.

“What we are telling the President, as members of the APC and as citizens in touch with the grassroots, is that there may be quietness now, but when campaigns commence, there are going to be serious issues,” he warned.

Alancha argued that retaining the Muslim-Muslim ticket would present the opposition with an easy campaign tool.

“If the Muslim-Muslim ticket is retained, it’s going to pose a threat and deplete our support base. The opposition coalition is not sleeping; they are working very seriously. If Obi and Atiku come together, we are talking almost 14 million votes against our eight million votes from the 2023 general elections,” he noted.

The NENF had earlier advised the President to avoid repeating the 2023 formula, stressing that it alienated northern Christians and limited the party’s electoral reach.

‘Jonathan Around The Corner’

For weeks, rumours have been mounting about a possible 2027 presidential bid by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Although Jonathan has not declared any interest and has maintained a low profile since his 2015 defeat, reports of quiet lobbying within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have fuelled talk of a comeback, making him one of the most closely watched figures ahead of the next election.

The APC chieftain is one of those concerned about a growing push for the ex-President’s return, describing it as a serious political undercurrent in the North.

“Jonathan is around the corner. Nobody should wave aside that issue because it’s a serious one. There are certain persons within the North pushing for Jonathan, ‘bring back Jonathan to them’. In fact, they are forming a cult-like following around that agenda,” Alancha revealed.

According to him, a ballot featuring Jonathan, Atiku and Obi would make it difficult for the APC to sustain the same ticket structure used in 2023.

“If Jonathan is on the ballot, and Atiku and Obi are also there, believe me, the Muslim-Muslim ticket is not going to fly. Let’s have a balance on that ticket,” he added.

While some support the idea of Jonathan’s return, critics argue it is ill-timed, noting that the PDP is already grappling with internal crises and a wave of resignations among top figures.