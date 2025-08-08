Jonathan Is PDP’s Best Bet For 2027 Presidential Election — Lamido

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has described former President Goodluck Jonathan as the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) strongest option for the 2027 presidential election, urging the party to make concerted efforts to bring him back.

“I think for PDP now they should try to woo him [Jonathan]; he is their best bet. To me, he is their best bet. Anybody put forth by the PDP, Nigerians will support him,” the ex-governor said on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Lamido described Jonathan as one who has led the country before, understands governance, and works well with others.

According to the PDP chieftain, no current party member from the South can match Jonathan’s experience.

“He is most welcome, competent, and very qualified. To me, I welcome him into the PDP. I think so far in the PDP, with all respect to all members, I don’t see a better alternative than Jonathan if he comes to the PDP.

“I don’t see any other person, really. If we are giving the presidency to the South, it will be the PDP. Who is there in PDP now that can challenge Jonathan in terms of being in office, being full-headed, being somebody who is willing to listen, and somebody who is also a key player who believes in partnership?” the former governor said.

Lamido’s remarks came amid persistent speculation over Jonathan’s possible return to the PDP to seek the presidency in 2027.

Jonathan, who has largely kept a low political profile since losing the 2015 presidential race, has not publicly declared his intentions.

However, growing speculation over his possible comeback, fuelled by reports of quiet negotiations and lobbying within PDP circles, has made him one of the closely watched political figures ahead of 2027.