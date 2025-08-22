VIDEO: Otti Intimidates Opposition For Asking Questions, Obi Should Educate Him — Ex-Abia Commissioner

A former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Abia State, Eze Chikamnayo, has asked Governor Alex Otti to provide proof that the state government spent ₦54bn for the rehabilitation of 51 schools in the state.

He said that it was worrisome that the governor was not receptive to criticism but instead intimidated those who questioned his decisions.

Chikamnayo, who appeared as a guest on The Morning Brief, a breakfast programme on Channels Television on Friday, urged the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to talk to the governor about the need to listen to criticisms from the opposition in the state.

The former commissioner also denied sending anyone to the governor to ask that he be invited to work with the state government, as stated by Otti.

“I never went to him, I will never go to him. I am a member of the APC,” he said when asked to react to Governor Otti’s claim.

Watch the video below: