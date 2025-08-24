Teenage Cyclist Dies After Junior Vuelta Crash

A 17-year-old Spanish cyclist has died following a massive crash on Saturday during the second stage of the Junior Tour of Spain.

According to Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, Ivan Melendez Luque was among a group of around 20 riders who were involved in the crash in the middle of the race’s queen stage between Langa de Duero and Laguna Negra.

Eighteen riders were hospitalised in Soria, three of whom, including Melendez, were in a serious condition.

The hospital later announced the young rider from the Tenerife team had died as a result of his injuries, according to the sports daily newspaper Marca.

READ ALSO: Deadly Wildfires Rage Across Spain As Record Area Of Land Burnt

The condition of the other two riders has not been made public.

The organisers announced on Saturday evening that the remainder of the race was being cancelled.

A tribute was held on Sunday morning in Aranda del Duero.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) and its president, David Lappartient, were “deeply saddened” by Melendez’s death and offered their condolences to “his family, friends and the cycling community”.

Melendez is the second junior cyclist to die during a race this year, following 19-year-old Italian Samuele Privitera, who was competing in the Tour of Aosta Valley in Italy.

Last year, Norwegian Andre Drege lost his life in a descent during the Tour of Austria, and young Swiss rider Muriel Furrer died after a crash during the U23 road race at the World Championships in Zurich.

AFP