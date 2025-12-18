400 Cyclists Hit Roads As Ogbomoso Cradles Carnival Kicks Off

Ogbomoso town, Oyo State, was the centre of focus as intense cycling activities kicked off the Ogbomoso Cradles Festival, with cyclists from different states across Nigeria converging on the town to flag off the 2025 carnival.

The Cradles Carnival is part of the “Vibing December” programmes rolled out by the Oyo Government to mark the end of an eventful year.

About 400 cyclists participated in the 76 km ride from Ogbomoso to Iseyin and back. The event aims to create awareness of the benefits of cycling and encourage greater participation across all demographics.

The Cyclists Federation of Nigeria, which collaborated with the organizers, said the decision to have such heavy representation was inspired by the encouraging support from the Seyi Makinde-led administration. The state has the largest number of young cyclists across the country.

The cyclists, who moved from the Ogbomoso Palace to the Iseyin Palace in Iseyin Local Government Area on the 76 km ride, expressed excitement at the opportunity to put cycling on the map as a serious sport with immense health benefits.

The strong presence of officials from the Cyclists Federation of Nigeria underscored the importance of the event, which was described as the best platform to promote cycling in a state with the largest community of young cyclists.

The Chairman of the Ogun State branch of the Cyclists Federation of Nigeria and BOT member, Femi Thomas, noted that 10 states participated in the event.

Thomas said, “Oyo State has the highest cycling community across Nigeria and has provided the best cycling experience in the country.

“This is a very good initiative for the state, and I can tell you, Oyo State is the right point to start.”

The competition ended with a visit to the foremost monarch of the land, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Olaoye Ghandi, who honoured the cyclists with various medals.