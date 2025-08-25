BREAKING: PDP Zones 2027 Presidential Slot To South, Says North Retains Party Chairmanship

Ahead of the 2027 polls, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has zoned the party’s presidential slot to the southern part of the country.

The party also insisted that the chairmanship position would be retained by a northerner.

This decision was reached as party leaders held their National Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

The NEC also affirmed Umar Damagum as its National Chairman.

Damagum emerged as acting national chairman in March 2023 after the suspension of a former national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, a decision later upheld by a court.

Before his appointment, Damagum was the PDP National Deputy Chairman (North).

