SDP Kicks As El-Rufai Hails Party’s ‘Merger’ With ADC In Kaduna

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has commended what he described as “a spirit of unity and foresight” following the collapse of the entire structure of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state into the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The development, which he described as a “major realignment” in the state’s political space, took place at a high-level coalition meeting.

According to a statement by the coalition’s Publicity Secretary, Darius Kurah, said the meeting was presided over by El-Rufai, who brought together key stakeholders and political leaders across party lines.

“In a landmark political development, the entire structure of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Kaduna State chapter, has officially collapsed into the African Democratic Congress (ADC) during a strategic coalition meeting held on Saturday, August 23, 2025,” the statement partly read.

The statement added that the historic gathering, chaired by El-Rufai, had in attendance, the ADC North-West Chairman, Ja’afar Sani; Kaduna State ADC Chairman, Patrick Ambut; Bashir Saidu, an ADC leader in Kaduna State; members of the SDP State Working Committee; former commissioners, political stakeholders, and representatives from the PDP.

In his opening remarks, El-Rufai, who is widely seen as one of the major political influencers in the North, hailed the merger as a bold step toward building a formidable front ahead of future political contests.

“I must commend the courage, wisdom and foresight demonstrated here today. What we are witnessing is not just an alliance of party structures, but a unity of purpose,” he said.

According to him, Kaduna State can only achieve progressive governance and inclusive development when political leaders put aside narrow interests and work together for the greater good.

He added, “The spirit of unity that has brought us here today is what will sustain us tomorrow. Politics should not be about division but about collective service to our people. We must continue to consolidate this coalition and provide the people of Kaduna State with an alternative that is credible, people-centred, and truly progressive.”

On his part, the North-West ADC Vice Chairman commended the leadership of the SDP for “putting the people first” and embracing a bigger political platform.

“This is a new dawn for Kaduna politics. The courage of the SDP leadership to align with the ADC shows vision and determination to provide credible alternatives to our people. We are not just gathering for the sake of politics, but to restore hope and confidence in governance,” Sani said.

Similarly, the Kaduna State ADC Chairman, Patrick Ambut, formally welcomed the defectors into what he called “the ADC family,” promising that the new members would be fully integrated into all structures and activities of the party.

However, in a swift reaction, the Kaduna State chapter of the Social Democratic Party has dismissed El-Rufai’s claims that its entire structure had been collapsed into the ADC.

The SDP, in a statement signed by its State Chairman, Adamu Idris, in Kaduna on Monday, described El-Rufai’s assertion as “spurious, misleading and politically mischievous”.

According to him, contrary to El-Rufai’s claim, the SDP remained intact in Kaduna and had no plans to dissolve into the coalition led by the former governor.

The SDP chairman accused the former governor of attempting to sow confusion within the party for his own political gain.

He said, “His short-lived stay in our party was marked by crisis and division. Since his exit, peace has returned, and the party has been repositioned for credible opposition politics.

“The SDP is committed to democracy, good governance, and the protection of the true interests of the Nigerian people. We will not allow the antics of individuals whose track records are riddled with controversy to derail our vision.

“These are impostors masquerading as SDP members to curry favour with El-Rufai. They do not represent our party, and they lack the mandate to speak on its behalf. We urge our members and the general public to disregard their antics.”