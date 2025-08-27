We Must Bring Nigeria To Forefront, Tinubu Tells Nigerians In Brazil

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday harped on the need to place Nigeria at the forefront of Africa’s progress.

Speaking to Nigerians in Brazil, the President pledged to fast-track Nigeria’s development through technology and food security, aligning with the success models of emerging economies like Brazil.

‎He reiterated his administration’s commitment to transformation through innovation, reform, and inclusive growth.

‎‎“‎We must bring Nigeria to the forefront of Africa’s progress, driven by technology, food sovereignty, and the courage to change our destiny,” presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, quoted Tinubu in a statement as saying.

Describing his visit to Brazil as a strategic move to deepen bilateral ties and draw inspiration from the impressive development trajectory of the South American country, Tinubu said both nations once shared similar economic starting points.

‎“Once upon a time, Nigeria and Brazil stood on the same level. Look at Brazil today, its technology, its food systems. We must ask ourselves: what do they have that we don’t?

‎‎“We have the brains, the energy, and the youth. We have everything we need. Now, we must act.”

‎‎He commended the vibrant Nigerian diaspora community and urged them to see themselves as key stakeholders in building a new Nigeria rooted in innovation, culture, and shared responsibility.

‎‎“You are the pride of our nation. Your diversity, your commitment — it reflects the Nigeria we are working to build. I salute you all,” he said.

‎The President acknowledged the difficulties citizens face due to ongoing economic reforms, insisting that they are essential steps toward long-term stability and prosperity.

‎“Yes, the reforms are tough — like bitter medicine. But once the fever is gone, you know the cure was worth it,” he stated.

The President said his government was laying the groundwork for global partnerships that could unlock Nigeria’s potential in manufacturing, technology, and cultural exchange.

‎‎President Tinubu also urged Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora, to foster unity, peace, and passion to develop a Nigeria everybody can truly be proud to call home.

‎“If Wole Soyinka, at over 90, can still dream and act, then we have no excuse. The dream must be realised. The time is now,” he added.