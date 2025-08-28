One Killed As Police, NSCDC Officers Clash In Ebonyi Community

A reported clash between officers of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the Amaeze community, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has resulted in the death of a policeman and left several others injured.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Wednesday, when three police Hilux vans, carrying approximately 30 officers, reportedly intercepted and allegedly opened fire on an NSCDC van.

The NSCDC vehicle was reportedly transporting mining equipment to a site in the community.

During the confrontation, a police officer, identified as Shedrack, was alleged to have been killed by a stray bullet as his colleagues attempted to disarm an NSCDC officer.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television on Thursday, the Executive Chairman of the Ivo LGA, Emmanuel Ajah, said he was briefed by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ivo division about the tragic confrontation between the two sister security agencies that occurred at Amaeze community on Wednesday.

“I was informed by the DPO that there was a clash involving the police and civil defence officers in the Amaeze community, and unfortunately, one police officer lost his life in the process,” said Ajah.

According to an eyewitness from the Amaeze community, who pleaded anonymity, tension grew when three Hilux vans conveying about 30 policemen reportedly crossed and opened fire on the NSCDC van conveying mining equipment to a site in the community, resulting in the death of the police officer.

“In the course of the fracas, Shedrack allegedly attempted to disarm a civil defence officer. But when other policemen tried to shoot at the NSCDC operative, they mistakenly hit their colleague, who died on the spot, while some others sustained gunshot injuries,” the eyewitness said.

The deceased officer’s body was deposited at a mortuary, while the injured officers are receiving medical treatment.

But the Ebonyi State Police Command said it had arrested an NSCDC officer for unlawful obstruction and actions resulting in the death of a policeman.

In a press statement made available to Channels Television, the police spokesperson, SP Joshua Ukandu, stated that operatives of the Command, acting on a petition, proceeded to the Ivo Local Government Area to effect the arrest of suspects mentioned in a petition.

The police said that on arrival, the officers properly identified themselves to the suspects in the presence of personnel of the NSCDC and soldiers providing security at a quarry facility where the suspects were engaged.

According to the statement, the suspects willingly submitted themselves to the police operatives, and the soldiers on the ground permitted the officers to proceed with the arrest.

The police said that in clear defiance of the law, the NSCDC team leader obstructed the process, ordering his men to block the police vehicle and insisting that the suspects could not be taken away.

The statement partly read, “Despite appeals by the suspects themselves, who urged the NSCDC personnel to allow them follow the police to answer the petition, the NSCDC officer refused and forcefully attempted to seize a rifle from one of the policemen. In the ensuing struggle, he discharged the firearm, fatally wounding a Police officer.

“The injured officer was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead. The NSCDC officer responsible has since been arrested, while a full-scale investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“The Ebonyi State Command reiterates that no individual has the authority to obstruct the Nigeria Police Force in the lawful discharge of its constitutional mandate.”