PDP Considering Jonathan, Obi For 2027 Presidential Ticket — Bala Mohammed

Former president Goodluck Jonathan and an ex-Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, are among southern politicians the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is considering as its candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State disclosed this on Thursday when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He said that Jonathan, whom he described as the “most celebrated politician today,” had faced political blackmail before he contested the 2015 presidential election but was later cleared by the court.

The former FCT minister said that Obi, who was the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), would be given the opportunity if he chose to return to the PDP.

“But certainly, (former) President Jonathan is one of the candidates we are thinking of, if he joins us and opens his mind to run. And even other people like (former) governor Obi, because if he decides to come to a better platform where there are no encumbrances, he will be given the opportunity too,” Mohammed stated.

Asked whether the PDP governors were courting Obi or talking to him about running under the party for the election, “he said, “Have you not seen him with me? He’s my brother, my friend.

“And of course, he’s one of the most celebrated politicians, too. And of course, you see him within the coalition or no coalition, definitely we are not sleeping, only that we don’t make a noise.”

He also said there were other party members from the South, like the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who were free to contest the ticket.

He said the party was interested in prominent politicians who would add value to the PDP ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“There are so many politicians. I even had a session with Governor Amaechi. I have not been sleeping. I have to make sure I create a closing-of-rank drive, you know, you know, for people to come and help.

Asked whether there was a possibility of Amaechi returning to the PDP, the Bauchi governor said, “Well, he’s free to if he wants to come back,” he added.

The PDP had, during its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Monday, zoned its presidential slot to the southern part of the country.

The party stated that the chairmanship position would be retained by a northerner.

The NEC also affirmed Umar Damagum as its National Chairman.

Zoning Issue

The issue of zoning of the presidential ticket of the PDP had been a contentious issue in the nation’s political landscape.

Currently, the presidency is occupied by a southerner and former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, who was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu’s party, the ruling APC, had unanimously adopted him as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

A crisis ensued in the PDP when former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, emerged as the PDP candidate in the 2023 presidential election after the party threw its ticket open.

But a former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, who was displeased by the decision, pledged his support for Tinubu in the election.