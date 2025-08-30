Sokoto Boat Mishap: One Dead, Nine Rescued As NEMA, Others Begin Search

The corpse of a 29-year-old has been discovered in the latest boat mishap in Sokoto State.

Tragedy struck in the state on Friday after another boat accident occurred in the Shagari Local Government Area of the state, leaving many passengers feared missing.

The Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu at the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Aminu Bodinga, who confirmed the development to journalists, said the incident occurred on Thursday.

According to him, officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) had been dispatched to the scene of the accident for search and rescue operations.

Channels Television gathered that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), and SEMA, in collaboration with local divers, have recovered the corpse of a 29-year-old victim from the river.

As of the time of filing this report, nine victims of the mishap have already been rescued, while an 80-year-old woman is still missing as the rescue operation continues.

This is the third boat mishap in the state in the last two weeks, following the incident at Kojiyo village in Goronyo local government area, and the Garin-Faji village in Sabon Birni.