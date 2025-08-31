FCT Resident Doctors Ask FG To Address Challenges In Health Sector, Threaten Strike

The Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory (ARD-FCT), has urged the Federal Government to urgently address rising challenges in the health sector, warning that continued neglect could cause systemic collapse.

At the end of its 3rd Quarter Ordinary General Meeting (OGM), in Abuja, the association advised urgent intervention in areas like manpower shortages, non-functional equipment, poor working conditions, and unpaid staff allowances.

The FCT President of the association, Dr George Ebong, joined by other executive members, described the FCT health system as a long-standing systemic failure requiring comprehensive and immediate reform.

He stressed that doctors in the FCT were under immense pressure, frequently covering multiple departments.

Ebong advised the FCT Administration to prioritise healthcare workforce development, recalling that since the last major recruitment in 2011, many doctors had left due to retirement, death, or emigration without replacement.

The association also raised concerns over unpaid salaries, delayed promotions, and underpayment of promoted staff, urging the government to act swiftly to boost healthcare worker morale and restore service efficiency.

Ebong further advised that decision-making must include frontline health professionals.

To underscore the urgency, the association gave the FCT administration a one-week deadline to begin meaningful reforms, especially on staffing and welfare, warning of a one-week warning strike if unmet.

Responding at the meeting, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environment Secretariat, assured that the FCT Minister’s administration remained committed to strengthening healthcare delivery across the capital.

She said appointment letters for 60 house officers, 70 pharmacists, and 60 lab scientists would soon be issued .