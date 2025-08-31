Szoboszlai Gem Seals Liverpool Win Over Arsenal

Dominik Szoboszlai’s brilliant free-kick fired Liverpool to a dramatic 1-0 win over title rivals Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.

Szoboszlai curled a sublime set-piece past Arsenal keeper David Raya with seven minutes left at Anfield in a tense clash between the two leading contenders for the Premier League crown.

The Hungary midfielder’s gem was enough to seal a third successive league victory for champions Liverpool as Arsenal lost for the first time this term following consecutive wins.

Arsenal finished as runners-up behind Liverpool last season, and the clubs have been engaged in an expensive arms race since the end of the season.

A host of high-profile signings aimed at tilting the balance of power in the title race have arrived at Anfield and the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike and Arsenal’s Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyokeres had their chance to shine under the spotlight on Sunday.

None of the new additions dazzled. Szoboszlai, deployed out of position at right-back, was to provide the defining moment.

Zubimendi fouled Curtis Jones 25 yards from goal, and Szoboszlai stepped up to deliver a masterful finish.

Liverpool, who have the only 100 per cent record left in the top tier, go into the international break in a familiar position at the top of the table as they chase a record 21st English title.

Arsenal must lick their wounds after a result that suggested their bid to end a run of three successive second-place finishes is still a work in progress.

Earlier, at the Amex Stadium, City striker Erling Haaland marked his 100th Premier League appearance with his 88th goal in the competition since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

But the 25-year-old’s third goal this season wasn’t enough to help Pep Guardiola’s side bounce back from last weekend’s 2-0 home loss to Tottenham.