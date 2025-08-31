Two Reportedly Injured As Tanker Goes Up In Flames At Iyana Isolo

The Iyana-Isolo area of the ever-busy Apapa–Oshodi Expressway in Lagos was thrown into chaos on Sunday afternoon after a fully loaded tanker overturned and burst into flames.

Commuters and passersby watched in horror as the tanker reportedly skidded off the road, rammed into a commercial bus, and toppled into a roadside gutter before exploding.

The resulting inferno consumed the tanker, a container trailer, and parts of the expressway, sending commuters scrambling for safety.

Amateur footage obtained by Channels Television captured the dramatic scene, showing the driver lying motionless on the ground with injuries. Channels Television also confirmed that a co-passenger seated beside him also sustained injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred around the Iyana-Isolo bus stop on the Oshodi–Apapa Expressway, inwards Oshodi from Mile 2.

The tanker driver, who is currently receiving treatment, reportedly lost control while attempting to park the vehicle. It collided with a commercial bus before skidding into a roadside gutter, leading to a fuel spill and subsequent explosion.

Eyewitnesses told Channels Television that the tanker appeared to have lost its brakes before colliding with a commercial bus and eventually toppling over.

“This morning, the tanker developed a fault. On its way, it lost its brakes, and in an attempt to stop, it rammed into a commercial bus that had stopped to drop off passengers. The driver of the bus was rushed to the hospital,” a witness said.

“I was coming from Mushin when I saw what happened. A danfo bus crossed the tanker at the bus stop.

“The tanker was fully loaded, and in trying to avoid killing many people, the driver lost control, and the vehicle eventually fell over. It took about 45 minutes before the fire service arrived,” another eyewitness, Oladiran Olanrewaju, a truck driver, explained.

Mr Olanrewaju also appealed to government agencies to ensure swifter responses to emergencies of this nature. According to the eyewitnesses, no lives were lost.

Emergency Response

Emergency responders, including the Lagos State Fire Service, LASEMA, police officers, and officials of Ikeja Electric Distribution Company, were on the ground to contain the blaze and restore normalcy.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and police officers were also at the scene to manage traffic and ensure safety.

In an update on its official X account, LASTMA reported that the crash involved a flatbed trailer, a container-laden truck, and a commercial bus, which went up in flames.

It added that the Lagos State Fire Service was on ground making efforts to put out the inferno, while the road had been cordoned off and vehicles diverted to alternative routes.

Authorities urged motorists and residents to steer clear of the area until the fire was fully extinguished.

Vice Chairman of Mushin Local Government, Tunbosun Haruna, who addressed journalists at the scene, commended the swift response of emergency agencies and confirmed that no lives were lost.

“We heard about the fire incident and immediately contacted Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the LASEMA Response Unit (LRU). We didn’t hear about any casualties.

“They have managed the traffic situation, and we instructed LASTMA to open the road because the gridlock had extended to Ijesha,” he said.