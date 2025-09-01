Ex-AGF Malami’s Convoy Attacked In Kebbi, APC Denies Involvement

Suspected thugs on Monday attacked the convoy of former Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Malami is currently a leader of the African Democratic Congress leader in the state.

One of the victims confirmed to Channels Television that approximately 10 vehicles were destroyed during the attack, and several supporters of the former minister sustained various degrees of injuries.

Reacting to the incident, Malami stated that he was in Birnin Kebbi solely to pay condolences to prominent individuals who had passed away during his absence and not for political campaigning.

“It’s a painful act clearly linked to politics. Some thugs came out from the APC state headquarters armed with dangerous weapons and stones, attacking and destroying our convoy,” Malami alleged.

“The truth is, when it comes to politics in Kebbi State there is no retreat, no surrender.”

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Kebbi State Publicity Secretary, Isa Assalafy, denied the party’s involvement in the attack and strongly condemned the incident.

“Kebbi is a peaceful state. No government that enjoys massive support from the people and is confident of victory in 2027 would want the peace of the state to be disrupted,” Assalafy said.

He further accused security personnel attached to Malami’s convoy of opening fire during the confrontation, which he claimed escalated the situation.