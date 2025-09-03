Ex-Ondo SDP Gov Candidate Akingboye Dies

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the November 16, 2024 governorship election in Ondo State, Bamidele Akingboye, is dead.

According to the statement issued by his aide, Oyeniyi Iwakun, Akingboye died earlier on Wednesday at his residence in Victoria Garden City, Lagos.

“Known for his unwavering integrity, humility, and generosity, Akingboye left an indelible mark as a successful businessman and a mentor to many across Nigeria and beyond,” he said.

“He is survived by his wives, children, grandchildren, and siblings. The family has requested privacy during this period of grief, adding that burial arrangements and further details will be communicated in due course.”

Akingboye contested the November, 16 2024 governorship election under the platform of the SDP but lost to the incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.