Kebbi PDP To Hold Ward, LG, State Congresses

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State has commenced preparations for its upcoming Ward, Local Government, and State Congresses.

Speaking to journalists at the party headquarters in Birnin Kebbi, the state Publicity Secretary, Sani Dododo, announced that nomination forms have been distributed across all 250 wards to interested aspirants.

According to Dododo, the Ward Congress is scheduled for September 13, followed by the Local Government Congress on September 20, and the State Congress on September 27, 2025.

He noted that after each congress, an election appeal committee will be constituted to address complaints and ensure transparency and fairness in the process.

Dododo emphasized that the party has created a level playing field, affirming that every member has the right to contest. He urged members to direct any concerns through their respective local government chairmen.

Pro-Malami Councillor Suspended

Meanwhile, the Bunza Local Government Council in Kebbi State has suspended a councilor, Ibrahim Dan-Sabo, for six months over alleged acts of insubordination and disloyalty to the council leadership.

Dan-Sabo, who represents Sabon Birnin Ward, was reportedly part of the entourage of the former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, when they were attacked by political thugs. He sustained injuries during the incident.

Announcing the suspension in Birnin Kebbi, the leader of the council, Nasiru Usman, said the decision was based on Dan-Sabo’s repeated defiance of council directives.

“We have suspended him from all local government administrative activities for six months,” Usman said.

According to him, Dan-Sabo consistently demonstrated a lack of loyalty to both the Chairman of Bunza Local Government and the council administration.

“On several occasions, we invited him for dialogue and advice, but he refused to heed our counsel,” he said.

Usman emphasized that the All Progressives Congress (APC) values discipline and expects its members to respect the party’s leadership and hierarchy.

When asked if the councilor had been previously warned, Usman confirmed that Dan-Sabo had received multiple cautions but failed to change his behavior.

Dan-Sabo, known to be a close ally of Malami, is believed by some observers to have been suspended due to his continued association with the former minister, particularly in the aftermath of the attack on the ex-AGF’s convoy.