Ex-Kebbi PDP Governorship Candidate Resigns From Party

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections in Kebbi State, Senator Isa Galaudu, has formally resigned his membership from the party.

Galaudu, who once served as Chief of Staff to the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, announced his resignation in a letter dated August 20 and addressed to the PDP Ward Chairman in Augie North, Muhammadu Danbuga. He stated that his exit from the party takes immediate effect.

In the letter, the former banker and former board member of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, said his resignation was necessitated by ongoing developments within the PDP and what he described as the party’s looming collapse.

“I write to inform you of my resignation, with immediate effect, as a member of the PDP,” Galaudu stated. “It is obvious that the PDP is being controlled by politicians of the national ruling party.”

Senator Galaudu represented Kebbi North in the Senate from 2011 to 2015. He was also the PDP’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 elections in Kebbi State.

NOA Asks Residents To Relocate

Meanwhile, the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Kebbi State Directorate, has issued an urgent warning to communities residing along the banks of River Goronyo and River Niger, advising them to relocate immediately due to the planned release of water from nearby dams.

The measure is aimed at ensuring the structural safety of the dams and preventing potential flooding.

The warning was conveyed in a statement released on Sunday by the Assistant Director and Head of Media and Communication, Larai Saminu Nazo, in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the statement, the controlled release of water is a proactive measure designed to preserve the integrity of the dams. However, it is expected to cause a significant rise in river levels, posing a serious threat to low-lying communities.

“We cannot overstate the seriousness of this warning,” Nazo emphasized.

“The gradual release of water is essential to maintain dam safety, but it will inevitably increase water levels in the rivers. This puts residents of flood-prone areas at considerable risk.”

The NOA Kebbi State Directorate is collaborating with relevant emergency management agencies and River Basin Authorities to ensure the message reaches all affected communities and to provide support where needed. Residents are urged to stay informed through official channels and fully cooperate with local authorities on evacuation procedures.