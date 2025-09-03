Tinubu Not A Political ‘Orphan’ In Northern Nigeria — Jibrin

A member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu lacks political support in the northern region, arguing that the president still commands a strong following.

The NNPP chieftain, who spoke on Channels Television’s political programme Politics Today, insisted that it would be a “dangerous calculation” to think the president has no support in the North, stressing that while some oppose him, many still stand firmly behind him.

“Tinubu is not an orphan in the north. He has people in the north. Maybe they’re not talking as much as they should, but he has people. So, as much as you have people who want him out, you also have people who want him in.

“And as events keep unfolding, you will see people who will come here opposing and people who will come here supporting him. So I don’t think he is an orphan in the north. It would be a dangerous calculation for somebody to think Tinubu has no support in the northern part of the country,” Jibrin said on Wednesday.

‘North Not Short-changed’

The federal lawmaker also dismissed suggestions that the North has been politically “short-changed,” pointing out that the region had held power for longer than the South.

He urged the North to “tell itself the truth” and stop undermining its own representatives.

Also addressing the future of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) leader Rabiu Kwankwaso, Jibrin disclosed that talks about him joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) remain alive.

“As far as that [joining APC] is concerned, he has always maintained that his doors are open; our doors are open for discussions. Everything is a possibility,” he said.

He, however, noted that vested interests in Kano politics could be stalling the move.

“Even within the APC in Kano, you may have a situation where some vested interests won’t want us to come in, maybe because of their own interests, somebody wanting to be governor or whatever else,” he explained.

Jibrin stressed that the South should be allowed to complete its eight years in power.

“I actually believe that the South should finish the remaining four years,” he stated.

‘Tinubu Not To Blame For North’s Insecurity’

The lawmaker, who represents Bebeji/Kiru Federal Constituency of Kano State under the NNPP, also rejected suggestions that Tinubu should be held responsible for worsening insecurity in the region.

“To blame Tinubu that he is responsible for the insecurity in the north and Nigeria’s security problem, it’s false. Let’s be honest with ourselves,” he argued.

While acknowledging that there are groups in the North opposed to Tinubu’s administration, Jibrin said such divisions also exist in the South.

“Yes, truly, there are people in the north that want him out. You will also have people in the southern part of the country that want him out. But you will also have people who want him in,” he added.

Jibrin, a long-time ally of President Tinubu, reiterated his belief that the President will secure a second term.

“I cannot see anything that will stop him from winning the elections in 2027. There’s no two ways about it. I am a Tinubu person. I like him and he likes me. Irrespective of party affiliation, it has been a great relationship,” he said.

His remarks come amid intensifying political manoeuvres ahead of the 2027 general election.

But with less than two years to go, the opposition have floated a coalition involving figures such as Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi, and Dino Melaye.

In the 2023 presidential election, Tinubu secured 8,794,726 votes nationwide, defeating Atiku, who polled 6,984,520 and Obi with 6,101,533. Kwankwaso dominated Kano State with nearly one million votes but came a distant fourth overall with 1,496,687 votes.

Tinubu’s northern base, which delivered him about 5.6 million votes, proved decisive in his victory. However, rising discontent in the region over insecurity and development is now threatening to reshape political alignments as the 2027 race approaches.