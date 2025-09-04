Police Summon El-Rufai, Other ADC Leaders In Kaduna

The Kaduna Police Command has summoned the immediate past governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, to appear before it over an alleged criminal conspiracy, incitement of public disturbance, mischief, and causing grievous hurt.

El-Rufai was summoned by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of criminal investigation, Zubairu Abdullahi, alongside key members of the Kaduna State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In the invitation letter, El-Rufai and the other ADC leaders, including the North West Chairman of the Party, Ja’afaru Sani, were invited by the police for questioning over alleged criminal conspiracy, incitement of public disturbance, and mischief.

“This Department is currently investigating the above-mentioned case involving the following members of your party. You are requested to come along with them to SCID to clarify allegations reported against them by the complainants on 8th September, 2025,” the letter read partly.

They are, ” Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Bashir Saidu, Ja’afaru Sani, Ubaidullah Mohammed, aka Mikiya 30, Nasiru Maikano, Aminu Abita, and Ahmed Rufa’i Hussaini, aka Mikiya “.

However, the ADC members said they have not been served with the police invitation and have only read about it on social media.

On Saturday, suspected thugs disrupted the inauguration of the transition committee members of a coalition of opposition parties under the ADC in Kaduna State.

The assailants, armed with cutlasses, clubs, and stones, attacked participants and vandalised properties.

The coalition encompasses people from an All Progressives Congress (APC) faction opposed to the state leadership, alongside the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Labour Party (LP), and the ADC.

Despite the incident, the inauguration continued under tense conditions. The Kaduna State Police Command, however, blamed El-Rufai for the incident.

Its spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, said the former governor failed to notify the police and other security agencies about the meeting, despite repeated warnings.