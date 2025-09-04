Troops Kill 13 Suspected Bandits In Benue, Plateau States

The Nigerian military says its troops have killed 13 suspected kidnappers and key bandit kingpins during operations in Benue and Plateau States.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, disclosed this while briefing journalists on Thursday on recent military activities across different theatres of operation.

According to General Kangye, the troops not only dismantled the criminal network terrorising the North-Central states but also foiled an oil theft attempt valued at over ₦28 million and destroyed 17 illegal refining sites in the Niger Delta.

“Troops eliminated some key terrorist commanders during firefights as well as through air bombardments. They have also arrested terrorists, kidnappers, and other criminals.

“The lives of Adamu Buba and Abdulahi Karu, who have been terrorising a village in Bassa local government area of Plateau State, were taken off when two suspected gun runners were arrested in Jama’a Local government area of Kaduna State,” General Kangye stated.

He added, “Similarly, two suspected kidnappers, identified as Mohammed Sanusi and Usman Alhaji Bala, were arrested in Obajana, Lokoja area of Kogi State.

“The highlights from Operation Delta Safe during the period under review indicate that troops for 12 days brought over 545,872,819 Naira only.”

Meanwhile, the troops of Operation Hadin Kai have again demonstrated resilience in the face of the adversary, neutralising 13 Boko Haram insurgents in a failed ambush/Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack on the troops’ convoy at Kareto, Borno State.

The failed ambush occurred on Wednesday, 3 September 2025, while the troops were providing escort to humanitarian trucks along road Gubio-Damasak. The terrorists, during the failed operation, detonated two command IEDs, followed by a high volume of fire.

However, the gallant troops swiftly took position and professionally suppressed the insurgents with overwhelming firepower, eliminating 13 insurgents instantly, while others scampered in disarray.

The determined troops who further engaged the terrorists in pursuit, exploited the area, and recovered eight AK-47 rifles, ten AK-47 rifle magazines, and a large cache of 7.62 mm ammunition.

Other items recovered include, camel bag and several rolls of detonating cord wires for making IEDs.

Unfortunately, a soldier was slightly wounded in action but is stable. Four MRAP tyres were damaged while two of the trucks were engulfed in flames during the encounter.

The troops have sustained deliberate operations in the general area to deny the terrorists freedom of action while continuing with the humanitarian operations of providing security to the relief materials, which have since been secured and moved to Damasak.