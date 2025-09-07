NCDC Issues Advisory As Ebola Outbreak In DR Congo Claims 15 Lives

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has issued an advisory following the outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

NCDC Director General, Jide Idris, on Saturday said the Central African nation reported that 28 suspected cases and 15 deaths, including four health workers, had been recorded as of September 4, 2025.

The DRC Health Minister, Samuel Roger Kamba, said the new outbreak is in central Kasai Province.

However, the NCDC confirmed that there are no cases of Ebola virus disease in Nigeria.

Idris said Nigeria has been placed on high alert, adding that surveillance had been heightened at entry points, healthcare facilities, and communities to prevent the spread of the disease.

He explained that the outbreak has affected the Bulape and Mweka health zones, with investigations showing symptoms such as fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, and haemorrhage (bleeding).

“Samples tested at the National Institute of Biomedical Research in Kinshasa confirmed the Ebola Zaire virus as the causative strain.

“The mortality rate is estimated at 57%, although investigations and laboratory analyses are ongoing to refine the situation,” Idris stated.

He noted that the DRC has activated its Public Health Emergency Operations Centre and deployed a National Rapid Response Team with support from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to strengthen surveillance, infection prevention and control, laboratory diagnostics, and case management.

On Nigeria’s preparedness, Idris stressed that there are no confirmed cases in the country at the moment.

The NCDC boss also reminded Nigerians that the Ebola Zaire strain responsible for this outbreak has an approved vaccine, Ervebo, which is effective in preventing infection.

“We will continue to monitor the regional and global situations. There are no cases of Ebola virus disease in Nigeria, as of now,” he said.

See the full advisory below: