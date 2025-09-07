UN Condemns Killing Of 63 People In Borno, Demands Probe

The United Nations on Sunday condemned the killing of 63 people in Borno State by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

Five soldiers and 58 civilians have been killed in a fresh attack on Daral-Jamal, a community along the Bama-Banki Road in the Sambisa Forest.

The insurgents also burnt down over 20 houses, vehicles, foodstuffs and other valuables belonging to the resettled Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

In a statement, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Mohamed Fall, asked the Nigerian authorities to arrest the perpetrators of the attack.

He also commiserated with the families of the victims of the attack.

The statement read, “I am deeply appalled and saddened by Friday’s reported killing of dozens of civilians in Darajamal Village, Bama Local Government Area (LGA), in Borno State in north-east Nigeria. Civilians should never be a target!

“Preliminary reports indicate that more than 50 civilians were killed when suspected members of a non-state armed group (NSAG) attacked Darajamal on the evening of 5 September. An unknown number of people were also allegedly abducted, with others fleeing with injuries. At least 28 houses were also reportedly burned during the attack. The number of casualties is expected to change as more information becomes available.

“On behalf of the United Nations in Nigeria, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed and those affected, and to the Government and the people of Borno State and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

“I call on security authorities to apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous attack and swiftly bring them to justice. I also call for the immediate release of all those abducted.

“This recent killing of civilians is yet another grim reminder of the toll of rising violent attacks and insecurity in Borno State this year. Multiple attacks against civilians have been recorded, leading to the deaths of hundreds of civilians in Borno alone.

“The attacks, ranging from targeted attacks on communities to internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, using improvised explosive devices, suicide bombings and other tactics, have targeted civilians, including farmers, fishermen, travellers and traders.

“Deadly attacks against civilians have also been recorded in neighbouring Adamawa and Yobe states, with a rural health centre, grain stores and a market among targeted areas.

“I reiterate my call to parties to the conflict to protect civilians as well as their property and to adhere to international humanitarian and human rights law.

“The UN reaffirms its commitment to continue supporting people affected by conflict to complement Government efforts.”