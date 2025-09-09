‘Unconstitutional,’ PDP Condemns Move To Bar Natasha’s Resumption At Senate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as “unconstitutional” the attempt by the Senate to stop Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from resuming at the red chamber after serving a six-month suspension.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

“This reported action smacks of a calculated attempt being orchestrated by the Senator Akpabio-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Senate leadership to abridge the right of representation of the people of Kogi Central Senatorial District and deny them a voice at the highest law-making body in the country,” the statement read.

The PDP warned that using the National Assembly establishment against an elected senator was a “gross violation” of the 1999 Constitution and the Senate’s Standing Rules, describing it as “highly provocative” and a “clear and present danger to democracy and the overall stability of our country.”

According to the party, the development was part of wider efforts by the APC-led government to “suffocate the opposition,” which it said “confirms the creeping totalitarianism in our country.”

The statement also tied the controversy to “gender-based intimidation,” alleging that it “further brings to the fore the allegations of attacks on the right of women and sustained attempts to stifle their voices.

Calling on Akpabio to “come clean on the various allegations,” the PDP insisted that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension had already been served.

“The extreme persecution of six-month suspension unjustly imposed on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, contrary to the Rules of the Senate, is more than enough,” Ologunagba said.

The party cautioned the Clerk of the National Assembly, Yahaya Danzaria, to withdraw his letter and “play by the rules by being neutral as a bureaucrat.

It urged the clerk not to allow himself to be politically entangled and used as a tool to undermine democracy and the Rule of Law.”

The PDP urged the international community, democracy institutions and rights advocacy groups to condemn what it called a renewed attack on the Kogi Central lawmaker.

It also charged Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to “discountenance the reported letter” and prepare to resume her legislative duties unhindered.

Senate Maintains Suspension

Earlier, the National Assembly maintained that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan could not return to the chamber yet.

In a letter dated 4 September 2025, Acting Clerk Danzaria acknowledged her notice of resumption but argued that her suspension remains in force until her appeal against the Senate is determined in court.

“The matter remains sub judice, and until the judicial process is concluded, no administrative action can be taken to facilitate your resumption,” the letter read in part.

The Senate maintained that her six-month suspension, which began on 6 March 2025, would only be reviewed after the Court of Appeal’s decision.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for alleged insubordination after rejecting a change of her designated seat during plenary.

The suspension, recommended by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, also stripped her of aides, office privileges and salaries.

The lawmaker has consistently claimed her ordeal was linked to a petition in which she accused Senate President Akpabio of sexual harassment, a charge the Senate dismissed.

She challenged the suspension in court and said she secured a judgement in her favour.

Her earlier attempt to return in July ended in a standoff, as security operatives prevented her entry despite a crowd of supporters rallying outside the National Assembly.