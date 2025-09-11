Dissolve NFF If Nigeria Don’t Make 2026 World Cup — Mikel Obi

A former Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, has called for the disbandment of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) if the country fails to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Nigeria requires a miracle to reach the next World Cup after drawing South Africa in a Group C qualification race for the competition.

The result leaves the Eagles third on the log, six points behind the Bafana Bafana with just two games to go.

But Mikel believes the country’s struggles in the World Cup qualifier are due to the football body’s inability to put its house in order.

“If Nigeria doesn’t qualify for the World Cup, the entire NFF board has to go… it’s unacceptable,” the former Chelsea star said on the Obi One Podcast.

“We didn’t qualify for Qatar — the last World Cup — and now it looks like again we are not going to make it. Honestly, I have nothing to say about it,” the ex-midfielder said.

“It is just horrible. Do you blame the players? No, I don’t blame the players. Yes, the players have to take responsibility for the situation but are you gonna blame the players alone? No.

“Again, we talk about it so many times, and that’s why you have people disrespect the African continent and football.

Mikel believes the people who run football in Nigeria should be held “accountable” for the country’s woeful outing in the qualifiers.

“Yes, the players have to take responsibility but the biggest challenge is from the top,” the ex-Lyn Oslo star said.

The Super Eagles are on 11 points after eight matches, six behind leaders South Africa.

While there are two matches to end the qualification race for Africa, Nigeria are at huge risk of not making it as one of the four second-best teams for a playoff.

The qualification races returns next month with Nigeria going away to Lesotho before welcoming neighbours the Benin Republic.

If they win the two games in other matches go their way, the three-time African champions may sneak in as one of the best-four teams for a play-off competition.