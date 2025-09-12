PHOTOS: Peter Obi Holds ‘Closed-Door’ Meeting With Goodluck Jonathan

Labour Party’s presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, has met with ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, in Abuja.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State wrote on his X handle that the meeting was held behind closed-door.

Although he did not disclose the full details of their discussion, the LP chieftain posted photos of the meeting late Thursday.

“Today in Abuja, I met with my very dear elder brother, statesman, and leader, former President Goodluck Jonathan @GEJonathan,” he wrote alongside photos of himself and Jonathan.

“We had a fruitful closed-door meeting and discussed the state of our dear nation.”

Thursday’s meeting followed calls for Jonathan to join the presidential race for 2027. The former president is yet to publicly comment on the matter.

But the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are courting Obi and the ex-president to join the race for the party’s ticket.

See photos from the meeting between Obi and Jonathan below: