Unionism: Again, NUPENG, Dangote Refinery Meet, Commit To MoU

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the management of Dangote Refinery have again agreed to abide by the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding they signed on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the latest settlement followed a meeting that was held on Friday at the headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

Top sources disclosed that appeals were made to all parties to maintain the status quo pending a two-week window.

NUPENG had on Tuesday suspended its strike following an agreement with the management of Dangote Refinery to recognise workers’ rights to unionise.

The deal was reached at a closed-door meeting convened by the Department of State Services (DSS) and attended by the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, and representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

The resolution followed a conciliation meeting convened by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday, September 8, 2025, after NUPENG threatened to embark on strike over the company’s initial refusal to recognise workers’ union rights.

Strike Threat

But barely 48 hours after suspending its strike action, the union threatened to down tools after accusing the management of the Dangote Refinery of breaching the agreement reached between the refinery, the Federal Government, and all truck drivers who are members of NUPENG-PTD.

The union, in a statement jointly signed by its President and General Secretary, Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, respectively, had warned that it might resume the suspended industrial action.

“We are by this statement placing all our members on red alert for the resumption of the suspended nationwide industrial action and calling on the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade 1 Support Our Dream Union Congress, all regional and global working people, and civil society organisations to rise in support and solidarity against this threat of the capitalist world,” NUPENG had stated.

Memorandum of Understanding

According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed at the meeting, both parties agreed that unionisation is a right under extant labour laws, and employees of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals who wish to unionise would be allowed to do so.

The MoU further stated that the process of unionisation would begin immediately and be completed within two weeks.

“After exhaustive deliberations, the following resolutions were reached by both parties:

“That since workers’ unionisation is a right in line with the provisions of the extant laws, the management of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals agreed to the unionisation of employees of Dangote Refinery and the unionisation of employees of Petrochemicals, who are willing to unionise.

“That the process of unionisation shall commence immediately and be completed within two weeks (9th – 22nd September, 2025), and it was agreed that the employer will not set up any other union.

“Arising from the strike notice, no worker or employee of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical will be victimised,” the MoU read.

The memorandum was signed on behalf of the management by Managing Director Dangote Group, Sayyu Dantata, O.K. Ukoha for Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Ojimba Jibrin, Dangote Group.

It was also signed by representatives of labour unions: Benson Upah for Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), N.A. Toro for Trade Union Congress (TUC), NUPENG President Akporeha Williams, and General Secretary of NUPENG, Afolabi Olawale.

The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment was represented by Amos Falonipe, Director, Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations, signing on behalf of the Minister.

There have been concerns over a looming fuel scarcity over the dispute between the union and the private refinery, as most businesses in Nigeria depend on petrol for survival.

A scarcity of the product will also affect the prices of goods and services across the country.