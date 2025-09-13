Soldiers Kill Bandits Second-In-Command In Kogi

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed another notorious bandit commander, Babangida Kachala, in Kogi State.

The operation took place on September 5, at a hideout near Tunga under Operation EGWUA A TITE II.

Troops also ambushed a bandit courier at Agbede–Adankoo Bridge, seizing weapons and supplies.

Disclosing this in a statement on Saturday, a spokesman for the 12 Brigade, Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, said the suspect was the second-in-command to Kachala Shuaibu, leader of a gang operating within Masalaci Boka and Ofere Forest areas of Kogi State.

He said the operation was executed by troops of the 12 Brigade, under Operation ACCORD III, in collaboration with Other Hybrid Forces.

“On 11 September 2025, following credible intelligence on the movement of bandits within Ofere Forest and Ayetoro Gbede general area, the combined troops laid an ambush at a suspected bandit crossing point. Although initial contact was not made, the troops, while withdrawing to base, ran into an ambush staged by the criminals along their route.

“In the ensuing firefight, the gallant troops engaged the bandits with superior firepower, neutralising one of the criminals.”

Abdullahi said that the troops later exploited the area and recovered one fully loaded magazine, 31 mobile phones, a blood pressure machine, packs of Tramadol tablets, fetish charms, and ₦16,000 cash. Bloodstains at the scene indicated that several bandits escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Subsequent intelligence confirmed that among those who fled with gunshot wounds was Babangida Kachala, a notorious bandit and second-in-command to Kachala Shuaibu. He was later confirmed dead,” the statement read.

“Troops of 12 Brigade under Operation ACCORD III continue to dominate the area of responsibility with patrols and ambushes aimed at totally decimating bandits and other criminal elements within Kogi State. The morale and fighting efficiency of the troops remain high as they sustain unrelenting pressure on the criminals.”

He assured that the Nigerian Army remains determined to restore lasting peace and security in Kogi State and urged citizens to provide timely and credible information to support ongoing operations.