Resident Doctors Suspend Warning Strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its five-day nationwide warning strike.

NARD explained that the suspension followed its virtual Extraordinary National Executive Council (E-NEC) meeting on September 13, 2025.

The association disclosed in a statement on Saturday that the Federal Government committed to addressing the issues outlined in the doctors’ strike communiqué, as well as the “commencement of payment of the 2025 MRTF to members who were hitherto owed.

The statement signed by NARD’s President, Osundara Tope; its Secretary-General, Odunbaku Oluwasola; and Publicity and Social Secretary, Amobi Omoha, was made available to Channels Television.

“After due deliberations, considering the plight of Nigerians who are grappling with health issues under the present harsh economy, the NEC resolved to suspend the strike action effective 8 a.m. on Sunday, September 14, 2025, to allow the government a two-week window to fully implement the demands contained in our communiqué,” it stated.

NARD also called on the Oyo State Government to comply with the 15-day ultimatum issued by the Oyo State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to address the lingering issues affecting doctors at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

“Failure to do so will compel the NOC of NARD to direct all members within Oyo State to embark on an indefinite solidarity strike,” it added.

NARD further urged other state governments to promptly resolve the welfare challenges facing resident doctors.

The statement added, “In line with the NEC resolution, members in state tertiary hospitals are empowered to continue their industrial action until their respective governments demonstrate a genuine commitment to addressing their concerns. NARD remains committed to working with all levels of government to ensure a healthy Nigeria for all.”

Resident doctors — medical school graduates training as specialists — are crucial to quality health care delivery nationwide as they dominate the emergency wards of hospitals in Nigeria.

Following the expiration of a 24-hour ultimatum they issued to the federal government to meet their outstanding demands, the doctors embarked on a five-day warning strike last Friday.

The ultimatum came after an earlier 10-day deadline, which lapsed on September 10 without resolution.

NARD, in a statement issued on September 1, 2025, demanded immediate payment of the outstanding 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund, settlement of five months’ arrears from the 25–35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure review, and other long-standing salary backlogs demands.

Others are the payment of the 2024 accoutrement allowance arrears, prompt disbursement of specialist allowances, and restoration of the recognition of the West African postgraduate membership certificates.

They also called on the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria to issue membership certificates to all deserving candidates, implement the 2024 CONMESS, resolve outstanding welfare issues in Kaduna State, and address the plight of resident doctors at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

Govt Response

The Minister of State for Health, Isaq Salako, had expressed optimism that there were talks with NARD, and the strike could be prevented.

“The National Association of Resident Doctors has issued an ultimatum, but I believe with the level of conversation ongoing, we are making progress,” he said during an interview on Sunrise Daily on Channels Television last week.

Salako explained that the major issue was the outstanding residency training allowance, and the government has yet to pay about 40 per cent of it for 2025.

“It is my hope, and that is what we are working on, that the matter will be resolved before the ultimatum expires,” the minister said during the interview.